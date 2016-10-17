Around the city

Kochi

Four schedules of MEMU services from Ernakulam will be regulated on October 18 as Southern Railway will take up girder change on a bridge near the Edappally station. Thus, train nos. 6733 and 6735 that leave Angamaly at 9.25 a.m. and 1.55 p.m. respectively and train nos 6734 and 6736 that leave Ernakulum at 12.15 p.m. and 3.10 p.m. will be partially cancelled between Kalamassery and Ernakulam Junction stations. Trains passing through Edappally station between 11 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. are likely to be delayed up to one hour on the day.

