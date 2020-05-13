Kochi

855 migrant workers to leave Wayanad today

As many as 855 migrant workers in the district will leave for their home States by train on Wednesday.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said that 4,311 migrant workers had registered for the journey. Of which 855 workers, including 509 from Jharkhand and 346 from Rajasthan, would leave from Kozhikode railway station. Food and transportation facilities to the workers would be provided by the district administration. They would be taken to the railway station at 11 a.m. on 33 KSRTC buses from the SKMJ High School premises here.

26 squads

Meanwhile, the district administration formed 26 squads to enforce the directives issued by the Health Department. Stringent action would be taken against the owners of shops and other business establishments who failed to observe the directions, the Collector said.

Violating the lockdown norms, people were found playing football, cricket and cards on open grounds in many places. Action would be taken against the owners of such grounds.

The Health Department had adopted steps to execute reverse quarantine in the district to keep the elderly people and people with chronic diseases safe, she added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 7:28:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/855-migrant-workers-to-leave-wayanad-today/article31570879.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY