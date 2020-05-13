855 migrant workers to leave Wayanad today

As many as 855 migrant workers in the district will leave for their home States by train on Wednesday.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said that 4,311 migrant workers had registered for the journey. Of which 855 workers, including 509 from Jharkhand and 346 from Rajasthan, would leave from Kozhikode railway station. Food and transportation facilities to the workers would be provided by the district administration. They would be taken to the railway station at 11 a.m. on 33 KSRTC buses from the SKMJ High School premises here.

26 squads

Meanwhile, the district administration formed 26 squads to enforce the directives issued by the Health Department. Stringent action would be taken against the owners of shops and other business establishments who failed to observe the directions, the Collector said.

Violating the lockdown norms, people were found playing football, cricket and cards on open grounds in many places. Action would be taken against the owners of such grounds.

The Health Department had adopted steps to execute reverse quarantine in the district to keep the elderly people and people with chronic diseases safe, she added.