767 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

Ernakulam district recorded 767 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the active case load to 10,200.
Of them, 41 tested positive at Kalady, 30 each at Karukutty and Nedumbassery, 26 at Rayamangalam, and 22 at Thuravoor. Five health workers are among the newly infected.
A total of 23,520 people remain in quarantine in the district.
As many as 427 recoveries were recorded on Sunday. The active case load of the district has crossed 10,000 again, with 10,200 people currently being treated for the infection.
Of those who are recovering from the disease, 41 are at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, 23 at the Fort Kochi taluk hospital, 73 at PVS Hospital, and 659 are at private hospitals, while 8,051 people are recuperating at home.
For testing, 7,740 samples were sent on Sunday.
