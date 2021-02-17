643 fresh COVID cases recorded in Ernakulam

Ernakulam recorded 643 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Kalamassery and Thrikkakara registered 29 cases each, Rayamangalam recorded 26 and Thripunithura and Manjapra 20 each.
With 486 people testing negative on Tuesday, the district’s active caseload stands at 9,874. A total of 29,265 people remain in quarantine. For testing, 9,636 samples were sent.
While 8,104 people are recovering at home, 54 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, 70 are being treated at PVS Hospital and 17 patients are recovering at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital. A total of 558 patients are at private hospitals, 155 people are being monitored at FLTCs and 183 are at SLTCs.
