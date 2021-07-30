Kochi

50 bottles of IMFL seized from train passenger

The special squad of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested a person on the charge of illegally transporting 50 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) at the Ernakulam South station on Friday afternoon.

The accused is Binoy Joseph, 47, of Irikkur in Kannur. The liquor bottles were allegedly brought from Goa aboard Netravathi Express for sale in Kerala.

A team comprising assistant sub inspector Salu M. Devassya and head constables Don John and Ajikumar made the seizure.

The RPF has strengthened the security measures in trains.


