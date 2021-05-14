49 MGU colleges yet to appoint principals as per norms

Managements told to ensure compliance within three months

Forty-nine private aided colleges under Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) are yet to appoint principals as per regulations prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and statutes of the varsity.

Only 17 of the 66 private aided colleges have appointed principals so far as per norms. Requests for approval of appointments in five colleges are pending before the Syndicate, according to official sources.

Following the inordinate delay in the appointment of principals, the varsity had issued an order on May 8, directing the erring managements to send the promotion orders of teachers with an undertaking by the college managers that principals would be appointed within three months.

The varsity had not considered the promotion orders in the absence of a principal appointed as per regulations. The order had said that there was considerable delay on the part of the managements in appointing senior-most faculty members as principals-in-charge till steps were taken to appoint principals as per norms.

An order issued by the varsity on March 17 last year had asked college managements to appoint principals as per norms and stay away from the practice of having drawing and disbursing officers of their choice in the absence of principals.

They were also told to appoint the senior-most faculty members as principals-in-charge till the varsity approved the appointment of new principals. The appointment of principals had suffered delay as the varsity authorities had extended the tenure of drawing and disbursal officers every three months.

The varsity had issued a circular on November 2 last year, directing college managements to ensure compliance. And, some of them had appointed persons of their choice as principals-in-charge after collecting the letter of decline from eligible senior-most teachers.