Kochi

382 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

As many as 382 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday.

Of them, 350 were infected through local contact while the source of infection in 22 cases has not been identified. Six of the patients are health workers while four had arrived from abroad or other States. Thrikkakara had the highest count of positive persons (18), followed by Kalamassery (16), Kunnathunad (13) and Cheranalloor (12).

Over 740 persons tested negative on Monday. About 730 were placed under home surveillance while 608 were removed from the list after completing the observation period. There are 8,530 active cases in the district.

