279 COVID-19 cases in district

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the district fell to 279 on Monday, the lowest figure since mid-September.
Testing dipped to 2,288 samples on Monday, from over 6,000 on Friday, 5,053 on Saturday and 3,825 samples on Sunday.
Seven health workers tested positive for the virus and the source of infection of 75 people remains untraced.
Maradu has reported a spike in cases with 30 people testing positive. Positive cases of the infection were also reported from Kunnathunad, Perumbavoor, and Kalamassery.
The district registered 503 recoveries on Monday. A total of 29,905 people remain in quarantine and the active case load stands at 9,560.
