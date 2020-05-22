234 persons return from Gulf

As many as 234 persons from the Gulf returned to the State on Thursday in two flights that landed at the Cochin International Airport.

The returnees included 49 expatriates, who had received pardon from the government of Oman, and 185 persons from Doha, said a press release here.

Those from Oman arrived in a Muscat-Kochi flight by around 6 p.m. They were released after a general amnesty by the government of the country as part of efforts to contain COVID-19 spread, the communication added. The flight that returned to Muscat by 8.30 p.m. will take back 18 Oman citizens to their home country.

The Air India flight from Doha landed here around 8.45 p.m.

Meanwhile, actor Prithviraj and director Blessy, who were stranded in Jordan, will return to Kochi on Friday morning. They were stranded in Jordan while filming Aadujeevitham. They will be part of a 58-member team arriving at the Kochi airport around 7.15 a.m. by a special Air India flight via Delhi, the communication added.