Kochi

234 persons return from Gulf

As many as 234 persons from the Gulf returned to the State on Thursday in two flights that landed at the Cochin International Airport.

The returnees included 49 expatriates, who had received pardon from the government of Oman, and 185 persons from Doha, said a press release here.

Those from Oman arrived in a Muscat-Kochi flight by around 6 p.m. They were released after a general amnesty by the government of the country as part of efforts to contain COVID-19 spread, the communication added. The flight that returned to Muscat by 8.30 p.m. will take back 18 Oman citizens to their home country.

The Air India flight from Doha landed here around 8.45 p.m.

Meanwhile, actor Prithviraj and director Blessy, who were stranded in Jordan, will return to Kochi on Friday morning. They were stranded in Jordan while filming Aadujeevitham. They will be part of a 58-member team arriving at the Kochi airport around 7.15 a.m. by a special Air India flight via Delhi, the communication added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 1:06:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/234-persons-return-from-gulf/article31645232.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY