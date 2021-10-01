Kochi

2,332 test positive in district

As many as 2,332 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday.

A total of 2,286 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 37 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 16.14%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 40 included Pallipuram (88), Thrikkakara (72), Elankunnapuzha (63), Thripunithura (61), Koovapadi (60), Chengamanad (47), and Maneed (43).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Kuttampuzha, Kumbalanghi, Ernakulam South, Kizhakkambalam, Pachalam, Ayappankavu, Elamkulam, and Karuvelippadi, according to an official release.

Around 14,452 tests were conducted on Wednesday. About 22,352 persons are under treatment in the district.


