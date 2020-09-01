Kochi

161 more COVID-19 cases recorded in Ernakulam district

A total of 161 more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Tuesday. Among them are seven people who arrived from outside the State.

The district administration said 134 people were cured of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Of them, 132 are from Ernakulam while two are from other districts.

A total of 1,091 people were brought under observation in their homes while 1,397 people completed their observation cycle. The total number of people under COVID-19 observation in the district has gone up to 16,661.

Hospitals in the district saw 177 new admissions on Tuesday while 137 people were discharged from both hospitals and first-line treatment centres. There are 2,270 people undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

