1,500 children taken on guided tour of courts

The Children’s Day celebrations proved memorable for 1,500 students from various government and aided schools in the district as they were taken on a guided tour of the High Court and seven other courts in the district whre they interacted with judges.

Tours to the District Court, Ernakulam and Aluva, Paravur, Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, Perumbavoor and Kochi taluk courts were organised simultaneously kick-starting the Child Rights Week aimed at creating a child-friendly society on Thursday. Student wore ‘Child Protection Bands’ highlighting ‘We Stand For Child Rights’ – a campaign to make the public aware of child rights. It is being organised jointly by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority, Ernakulam District Legal Service Authority, and the Childline Kochi in collaboration with the District Child Protection Unit.

The week-long programme aims at sensitising children that the judiciary cares for the protection of child rights and drive home the need for child-friendly legal procedures in the country while creating an awareness among the youth and public emboldening them to raise their voice against child abuse.

The theme of the programme is “Stop Child Abuse and Stand for Child Rights”. A special marathon titled ‘Run for Safe Childhood programme’ will be held near the Kaloor stadium on November 20.