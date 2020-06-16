11 held for vandalising office

A protest march taken out by the Youth Congress to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) deputy chief engineer’s office in the city on Tuesday led to chaos, leading to the arrest of 11 activists.
The agitation was part of the ongoing State-wide protest being organised by opposition outfits against the allegedly inflated power bills for the lockdown period.
The activists resorted to pelting stones shattering the windshield of an executive engineer’s car parked inside the office compound. Name boards of the office and an air-conditioner was also vandalised.
The accused were charged with sections under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance.
They were produced before the court, which released them on bail.
