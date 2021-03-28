Youth drowns, another missing after Holi revelry

A youth drowned in Godavari river after Holi celebrations at Chintiryalagudem village in Aswapuram mandal on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Jampaiah, a tribal youth of Chintiryalagudem. According to sources, Jampaiah ventured into the river to take bath after celebrating Holi with local youths late in the afternoon. He was swept away while taking a bath in the river. His body was retrieved from the river some time later.

In another incident, a Holi reveller was reportedly washed away in the Godavari at Nellipaka village in the same mandal on Sunday evening. His body could not be traced till late in the evening.