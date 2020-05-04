Work slowly resumes on realty projects in twin cities

The real estate sector which has slowly resumed work on several of its projects after the lockdown of over a month in the twin cities and elsewhere in the State is confident that majority of the migrant workers engaged by them will not take the ‘Shramik Train’ now allowed by the Central government.

The builders and developers have done a fairly good job in taking care of the construction workers from central India and Odisha by providing them rations, food and shelter during the lockdown period with work stalled at all the construction sites.

“We expect not more than 10% to 15% of migrant workers to go back to their home States at this juncture when construction activity is resuming. In another four to five days, things will stabilise for construction industry and workers will again start earning wages,” says Ramakrishna Rao, president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Hyderabad.

Over 90% of migrant workers are either staying at the construction sites or at the shelters provided by the builders.

”Even at my construction site, only 1% to 2% of workers want to go back owing to some emergencies in the family,” he said.

Along with real estate projects, industries that supply material like bricks, cement etc., ancillary units have to resume and they did in the last two days and now they are stabilising.

About 70% to 80% of normalcy and efficiency in operations is expected in four to five days as government officials are proactive in taking necessary measures and address the concerns of real estate sector.

One dampener for migrant workers keen to return to their home State for Ramzan festival or to visit their sick relatives is the inevitability of being quarantined for two to three weeks in their home States - Bihar, Jharkhand, UP,Chattisgarh, says Sunil Chandra Reddy, general secretary, Telangana Real Estate Developers Association, Hyderabad (TREDA).

Even if 10% to 15% of migrant workers go back, there will be some impact. However the clarifications given by Ministry of Home Affairs to its earlier order -- that those migrant workers who came to Telangana for short stay and got stranded and without long term work be sent first by trains provided the destination State gives clearance and also the Home State has to pay for the travel-- is expected to curtail the numbers.

“Many migrant workers in our project sites in spite of getting food, rations, got agitated sitting idle with no wages and staying away from family. It is also herd mentality. But with work now resuming, they will be at ease to stay back,” said Vijay Sai, vice-president, TREDA.

Those workers who go back will be quarantined and can’t work for two weeks at least.

“We are counselling them to stay back, work for two months and send money to their families. They can return to their homes in the rainy season in July as they normally do,” he said.