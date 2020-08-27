Woman held on charge of cheating SBI

Loan obtained on fake documents

A 44-year-old city-based businesswoman was arrested by the Hyderabad Central Crime police on the charge of duping the State Bank of India.

The accused, Ravula Srilatha, wife of Ravula Venkatesh, is a resident of Attapur.

Earlier this month, Assistant General Manager of SME branch, SBI, approached CCS police, stating that in 2010, the accused and her husband had submitted fake documents of properties in Uppal Bhagayath village and obtained loan of ₹3.02 crore through equitable mortgage.

They had represented themselves as partners in Croma Automotive and failed to pay the amount in time. During the process, the bank officials found that the collateral properties furnished by the firm were fictitious.

They also found that, additionally, between 2004 and 2012, the couple had cheated the same bank to the tune of 3 crore by submitting fake properties, including agriculture land admeasuring five acres and 37 guntas in Maheshwaram and six plots at Sarswathi Nagar colony, Uppal.

Based on the bank officials’ complaint, a case was registered and the accused was arrested. She was produced before a local court, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said.