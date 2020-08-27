Woman held on charge of cheating SBI

A 44-year-old city-based businesswoman was arrested by the Hyderabad Central Crime police on the charge of duping the State Bank of India.
The accused, Ravula Srilatha, wife of Ravula Venkatesh, is a resident of Attapur.
Earlier this month, Assistant General Manager of SME branch, SBI, approached CCS police, stating that in 2010, the accused and her husband had submitted fake documents of properties in Uppal Bhagayath village and obtained loan of ₹3.02 crore through equitable mortgage.
They had represented themselves as partners in Croma Automotive and failed to pay the amount in time. During the process, the bank officials found that the collateral properties furnished by the firm were fictitious.
They also found that, additionally, between 2004 and 2012, the couple had cheated the same bank to the tune of 3 crore by submitting fake properties, including agriculture land admeasuring five acres and 37 guntas in Maheshwaram and six plots at Sarswathi Nagar colony, Uppal.
Based on the bank officials’ complaint, a case was registered and the accused was arrested. She was produced before a local court, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath