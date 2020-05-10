With its meagre earnings, this family feeds the hungry

Anganwadi teacher Hameena Begum has turned mother not only for children at her anganwadi centre but also for migrant workers who embarked on tedious journey on foot on National Highway 44 to their homes in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra.

She has become ‘care of address’ for starving migrant workers travelling long distances without food, water and money. Mother of four and a widow, she has been providing food, water, tea, fruits and snacks to hapless workers and their children at her home and also along the road in this village since lockdown was imposed towards the end of March.

She started charity with her own meagre savings when her brother-in-law Wahab, a driver, informed her of the suffering of children of moving migrant workers on roads. She immediately provided them biscuits and fruits and offered tea to elders.

Seeing this, 22-year-old Heena, daughter of Hameena, gave the latter ₹20,000 earned by embroidery work to serve food to migrant workers during Ramzan month. Her son, Azaruddin, who runs a chicken centre, started to give ₹500 every day to his mother for carrying out her service. Her younger son Mazaruddin, who completed B. Tech, also stood by her.

The mother and the four children would start their service early in the morning. The family is providing food to over 250 migrant workers every day.

In the last three days, Orange Travels owner Mutyala Sunil Reddy arranged buses for workers who, after having the food given by Hameena, would resume their journey.

Having come to know her charity, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya personally rang her up and lauded her gesture. Hameena earns a paltry ₹10,000 per month as Anganwadi teacher.