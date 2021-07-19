Hyderabad

Water released from Taliperu reservoir

Water was released from the Taliperu reservoir into the left and right canals of the medium irrigation project at Pedamidisileru on Monday to irrigate a little over 24,000 acres of ayacut in Charla and Dummugudem mandals in the current kharif season.

Special pujas marked the release of water for irrigation by Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah at the head regulator of the reservoir on Monday afternoon.

The timely release of water into the irrigation canals is expected to boost the crop prospects of farmers of Taliperu ayacut areas spanning the two Agency mandals, bordering Chhattisgarh.

The Taliperu reservoir is brimming with water following the recent spell of heavy rains in the upper reaches of the river.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 19, 2021 10:13:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/water-released-from-taliperu-reservoir/article35413921.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY