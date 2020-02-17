Water and Waste Management meet begins

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has emphasised the need for the ‘Swachh’ initiatives for waste and water management in order to face the current environmental crisis.

Speaking as chief guest at the International Conference on Water & Waste Management here on Monday, Dr.Soundararajan highlighted the need for development and designing of the waste water treatment technologies for sustainable development.

She encouraged the MoU betweeen the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago with the Environment Protection Training and Research Institute, and asked the delegation to take up initiatives in water and waste management in Telangana.

The objective of the conference is to bring together the law makers and implementing agencies along with solution providers from across the globe, a press note informed.

Prakasam Tata, Co-Chair of WWM and from Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD), Chicago highlighted the importance of ensuring water availability in India. He also added that identification of water and energy nexus for implementation of policy in the context of Swachh-Bharat.

It was suggested to develop framework for utilising the executed MoU between MWRD, Chicago and EPTRI, Hyderabad for rejuvenating river stretches, lakes and water bodies with the help of experts.

Shyam Pappu, President of WWM conference mentioned that management of natural water resources is very important for sustainable development and building of the model villages.

Delegates from various parts of the globe including the US, Thailand, and Germany are set to share their expertise in this two-day conference, the press note informed.

The conference is going to discuss various issues such as Water and Waste Water, Women Leadership, Agriculture, Sanitation & Hygiene, Resource Recovery & Energy, Solid Waste Management and Business Opportunities in Water and Waste Management, it said.