Voluntary lockdown in one more village

In a bid to rein in the increasing number of coronavirus cases in their village, the Pindiprolu gram panchayat in Tirumalayapalem mandal declared a self-lockdown to tackle COVID-19.

The elected representatives of the gram panchayat led by Pindiprolu Sarpanch R Nageswara Rao on Sunday passed a resolution to implement self-lockdown from noon to 8 am daily in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

The gram panchayat also resolved to impose fine on the violators of the self-imposed lockdown to protect public health.

Pindiprolu is one among gram panchayats in the district to declare self-lockdown to stem COVID-19 spread.

