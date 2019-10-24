Vanteru Pratap Reddy is chairman of TSFDC

The State government has appointed Vanteru Pratap Reddy as chairman of the State Forest Development Corporation.
The development assumes significance as he unsuccessfully contested against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel constituency twice.
Mr. Reddy was Telugu Desam candidate in 2014 and subsequently shifted to the Congress and contested on its behalf in the Assembly elections held in December last. He shifted loyalties to the TRS immediately after the previous Assembly polls.
In the orders issued on Wednesday, Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi said Mr. Reddy had been appointed as chairman for a tenure of two years and his pay and allowances would be payable from the date of assumption of charge of the post.
The Forests and Environment Department had been directed to provide office accommodation, vehicle, staff and other amenities to the new chairman as per rules.
