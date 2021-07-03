Hyderabad

Vaccination drive at Hitex grounds

Medicover Hospitals will conduct COVID-19 vaccination drive in collaboration with Society for Cyberabad Security Council at Hitex Exhibition Ground, Madhapur, on Sunday. The hospital had conducted a mega vaccination drive on June 6 where nearly 37,000 persons received the jab.

Executive director of Medicover Group of Hospitals Hari Krishna said people who took the jab on June 6 and were awaiting their second dose will be vaccinated on Sunday. They are expecting around 15,000 beneficiaries to join the drive.


