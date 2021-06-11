Vaccination camp at L&TMRH

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL), the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) which operates Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR), has vaccinated over 600 employees and their family members as part of the COVID vaccination drive in association with Apollo and Medicover Hospitals at Uppal Depot on Friday.

“During this tough time, we have ensured that the metro rail service continues to run within the relaxed window of lockdown efficiently and with utmost safety protocols in place. Our employees and associated agencies have displayed phenomenal professionalism and utmost dedication towards this public service. We have extended all required support to employees and their family members impacted with COVID. The vaccination camps are our humble gesture to ensure the safety of our employees and their family members,” said L&TMRH CEO & MD K.V.B. Reddy.

A 24x7 COVID help group was also set up for its staff for any COVID related distress. The company has also procured oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators to meet any emergency need of its employees and their families. Doctor on call has been arranged to handle distress calls pertaining to COVID afflictions, he said.

The MD also visited the vaccination camp and oversaw the entire process. Vaccinated persons were kept under observation as per the medical protocol. Ambulance, medical staff and stretchers were available to handle any emergencies. HMR is operating through its three three corridors across 57 metro stations from 7 a.m. till 6 p.m. as per the lockdown regulations, a press release said.