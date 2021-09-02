UoH registers record placements this year

University of Hyderabad (UoH) was able to place 396 students this year in 213 companies despite the pandemic and this is the highest number of placements in the university’s history.

Just before the lockdown in March, more than 221 students were placed in 132 companies through campus placements and the final tally is 396 for 2020-21.

Professor-in-charge for Placement Guidance Advisory Bureau (PGAB) Prof. Salman Abdul Moiz said that it was gratifying to note that against heavy odds such as lockdowns, PGAB secured record placements for the 2020-21 batch.

Some top companies that recruited students include TCS, GE, One Convergence, Deloitte, Dr. Reddy’s, Bridge i2i, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Accenture, Mercedes-Benz, Pega System and Cognizant, among others.