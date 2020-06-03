Hyderabad

UoH professor elected to IAMCR

Usha Raman, senior faculty in the Department of Communication, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been elected as the vice-president of the International Association for Media and Communication Research (IAMCR) for a four-year term (2020-2024).

She was elected through in-voting held among 2,700 members across the world and will be starting her position from July 17, 2020. Before entering academia in 2010, Prof. Usha Raman worked as a freelance journalist and health communicator for over three decades. She writes for The Hindu among other publications, and edits a monthly magazine for school teachers, Teacher Plus. She received her doctorate in mass communication from the University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia, USA.

IAMCR is a global professional association of media and communication researchers based in USA.

