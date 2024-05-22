Unlabelled and expired food items found at popular restaurants

The task force teams of Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at popular restaurants in Banjara Hills and Somajiguda areas of Hyderabad on Tuesday and Wednesday.

At Labonel Fine Baking Patisserie in Banjara Hills, the teams discovered four bottles of American Garden Apple Cider Vinegar imported from the USA, lacking any importer labels or licensing details. They also found an 800-gram packet of Monalisa Dark Chocolate Crispearls and an 800-gram packet of Monalisa White Chocolate Crispearls, which had expired and were subsequently discarded. Furthermore, medical fitness certificates for the food handlers had expired on March 15 and had not been renewed.

At Kritunga-The Palegar’s Cuisine Restaurant, the team discovered 6 kg of Ganga Gold Paneer in sealed packets without an FSSAI licence, logo, or expiry dates, leading to its immediate disposal. They also found 6 kg of expired Methi Malai Paste worth ₹1,800, which was discarded. Additionally, 156 units of one-litre water bottles from Kritunga Palegar’s Brand worth ₹7,800 were seized due to a low TDS value of just 4 ppm, with samples sent for laboratory analysis. Non-veg paste and citric acid packets worth ₹648 and ₹150 respectively were discarded for improper labelling. Additionally, semi-prepared and raw food items were improperly stored in the refrigerator without proper labelling or covering. The kitchen lacked proper pest barriers and had open dustbins. Food handlers were found without haircaps, gloves, aprons, medical fitness certificates, pest control records and water analysis reports, as per a note.

At Head Quarters Rest-o-Bar, the team discarded 50 pizza bases, five packets of garlic bread and 5 kg of noodles due to lack of labels. Food items in the refrigerator were not properly labelled and food handlers were without haircaps, gloves or aprons. The kitchen was exposed to the outside environment without proper barriers and had open dustbins. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers were unavailable and vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were stored together in the refrigerator. Synthetic food colours were also discarded.

At KFC restaurant, the FSSAI licence was not prominently displayed.