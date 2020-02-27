Umrah pilgrims left in the lurch

Dozens of Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad who were scheduled to fly to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia were not allowed to board a Saudia Airlines flight at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The move was attributed to the kingdom’s policy of tacking the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to sources, the pilgrims, clad in ahraam, were unable to board Saudia Airlines flight SV 755. These included women and senior citizens who needed wheelchairs for mobility. An estimated 100 pilgrims were affected.

The flight was scheduled to leave at 12.55 p.m. and pilgrims began to reach the airport around 9.30 am. The sources said that till 9.45 am, the Saudia Airlines counter did not inform passengers that they would not be allowed to board. Several calls to Saudia Airlines for clarification remained answered.

Travel agents, including Mohammed Shoeb from Link Travels and Habeeb Quli from Bismillah Travels, confirmed that they received correspondence from the Saudi Arabia’s national carrier informing them of the travel restrictions which came from the Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Apart from India, the travel restrictions will affect South Asian and Central Asian countries such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Singapore and Thailand.

“Aside from Umrah in Mecca, the visit to the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina is also off limits till further notice. Seven of my passengers were unable to board the flight,” said Mr Quli. The restrictions are also for those who were scheduled to travel on visit visa.

Meanwhile, Mr Shoeb pointed out that around 40 of his clients scheduled to travel on Friday would not be able to make the trip. “Around 1,000 people go to Umrah from Telangana every week. However, we are told that those who work in Saudi Arabia and are going back will not be affected,” Mr Shoeb said.

It is unclear whether the travel restrictions would affect Haj pilgirmage, which is scheduled to begin in July. When The Hindu spoke to Masiullah Khan, Chairman, Telangana State Haj Committee, he said no instructions from the Centre had been received. “The Central Haj Committee has not said anything about this. It is hoped that all will be well by July,” he said.

According to travel agents, several carriers operate daily direct or indirect flights to Saudi Arabia. While Saudia Airlines has a daily flight at 12.55 pm, Air India operates three flights per week. Oman Air and Gulf Air operate indirect flights to Saudi Arabia.