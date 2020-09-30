Two taken in custody in connection with Hemanth murder case

Avanthi Reddy meets V.C. Sajjanar

The Cyberabad Police on Wednesday took into police custody two more persons in connection with Hemanth murder case.

Chinta Yoga Hemanth Kumar, a 28-year-old interior designer, was allegedly killed by his wife’s parents and relatives.

Chinta Yoga Hemanth Kumar and D Avanthi Reddy were married on June 11 at the Sub-Registrar’s Office in Qutbullapur.

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, Avanthi’s father Laxma Reddy and maternal uncle G Yugandhar Reddy were taken into police custody for questioning.

Police are likely to reconstruct the crime scene, and all angles are to be probed. As many as 14 suspects are already in custody and more are likely to be questioned.

In a separate development, Ms. Avanthi met Mr Sajjanar seeking a thorough investigation into the case and a speedy trial. Mr Sajjanar assured her that the police have already written to the government recommending a speedy trial in a fast track court.