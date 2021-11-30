Hyderabad

Two inter-State burglars nabbed

Two inter-State burglars, Syed Mohsin and Shaik Mahmood, natives of Bidar, Karnataka, were arrested, and 73 tolas of gold and four kilograms of silver ornaments were recovered from them.

Residing in Borabanda, Hyderabad, the duo has been committing night-time house burglaries since 2017.

The former, Mohsin, an auto-rickshaw driver was arrested in as many as 39 related cases by six police limits in Hyderabad between 2003 and 2015 and was also booked under Preventive Detention Act.

Between 2017 and now, the duo was found to be involved in 20 cases in Miyapur, Ramachandrapuram, Narsingi and Rajendranagar police limits, and in four cases in Sangareddy rural police limits.


