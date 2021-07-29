Hyderabad

Two held, tiger hide seized

The tiger hide that was seized by the police.  

Eturunagaram police of Mulugu district on Thursday seized a tiger hide, after arresting two persons.

The accused Thirumalesh of Mulugu and Satyam of Bijapur district from neighbouring Chattisgarh State were caught in Eturunagaram while possessing the hide. Eturunagaram Inspector Satla Kiran Kumar said the duo was attempting to sell the tiger hide for ₹ 30 lakh.

Other details as to who killed the tiger and place of commission of offence were yet to be ascertained, the Inspector said. Forest officials confirmed that the hide was original.


