Two hacked to death on busy street

In a suspected gang rivalry, two people were brutally murdered on the main road at Langar Houz here on Friday night. The victims were identified as Shaik Mohammed from Golconda and Faizuddin from Mehdipatnam.
Mohammed had a history-sheet at Golconda police station, Joint Commissoner of Police (West) AR Srinivas said. He said the offence took place around 10.30 p.m. when the victims were going on their two-wheeler.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that members of another group, who were travelling in an SUV, hit the bike from behind, as a result they fell on the road. Soon, the accused gang got down from the car and hacked the duo to death on the main road,” Mr. Srinivas told The Hindu.
Soon, police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital morgue.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.