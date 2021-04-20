Hyderabad

Two from Wanaparthy in ACB net

An engineering consultant (fixed tenure employee) of MGNREGS, MPDO Revally in Wanaparthy district was arrested by the officials of Anti Corruption Bureau for accepting a bribe of ₹ 4,000 from a farmer for showing official favour.

The accused engineer, Mohammed Harun Rasheed demanded and accepted the bribe from Maddela Sivaramulu, a farmer from Chikkapalli village to prepare the bill for a cattle shed constructed under MGNREGS and forward it to the MPDO Revally for sanction of the bill amount.

On March 23 too, Rasheed and technical assistant K Chinna Bangaraiah took ₹ 2,000 each as bribe from the complainant to do the same favour. The duo was arrested and produced before the 1st Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad.

