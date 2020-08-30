Hyderabad

Two forest officials bag awards

Forest officials from Telangana have won two national level awards in a wildlife photography competition conducted by the Wildlife conservation Society of India.

Adilabad Divisional Forest Officer Chandra Sekhar Rao bagged second prize for his photograph of Royal Bengal Tiger, while his counterpart in Macherial, Madhav Rao Siripurapu won third prize for Crested Hawk Eagle photo captured in Kawal Tiger Reserve.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2020 11:43:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/two-forest-officials-bag-awards/article32482267.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story