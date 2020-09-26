Hyderabad

TSRTC to resume bus services to Karnataka, Maharashtra from tomorrow

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday announced resumption of inter-state bus services to Maharashtra and Karnataka, except Bengaluru, from Monday.

Speaking to The Hindu, an RTC official said, “The decision to exclude Bengaluru is based on the fact that the number of cases are very high there. It was taken mutually by the TSRTC and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The KSRTC will not be plying buses from Bengaluru to Telangana as well.”

In a statement issued to the media, the transport body said that the corporations of Karnataka and Maharashtra would also restore their operations to Telangana. Important routes are Raichur, Bidar, Nanded, Mumbai, Pune, Gulbarga, Nagpur, and Chandrapur, among others.

Meanwhile, city bus services had few takers. This was attributed to the weekend and heavy spells of rain in the city. While the number of buses pressed into service was approximately the same as on day one, the trips made were lesser than those on Friday.

On Friday, TSRTC had pressed into service 731 buses, which is a quarter of their city fleet.

