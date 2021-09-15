TSRTC staff keeping an eye out for rape murder accused

TSRTC’s facilities are equipped with ample number of CCTV cameras

Staff of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) facilities were put on high alert with Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar issuing instructions to keep an eye for Pallakonda Raju, accused of the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl.

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, Mr Sajjanar said that he interacted with officers and staff including executive directors, regional managers, divisional managers, and depot managers, about the accused, and how to monitor the situation.

“We have put up posters at bus stands. Since he has no mobile phone and is a vagabond, it is likely he might be at either bus stops or stations,” Mr Sajjanar said. The MD said that the TSRTC’s facilities are equipped with ample number of CCTV cameras as well as adequate security personnel. Further, the large number of staff too will augment security measures.

“We have controllers, drivers and conductors there. They will keep a watch on any suspicious persons. I am now at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station. As of now, not many people are here, and it is easier to monitor movements. I am seeing here that security personnel are keeping a watch. In case the accused shows up, the staff will make sure that police are called and he is handed over to them,” Mr Sajjanar said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Sajjanar, unrecognised, took a trip from Gandimaisamma to CBS via Afzalgunj bus. He spoke to the passengers with neither the conductor nor driver coming to know about his identity.

Mr Sajjanar reached the MGBS and quietly inspected the facility, even as he interacted with the drivers and conductors here. After the surprise inspection, he spoke to Executive Director (Hyderabad and Karimnagar) Munishekar and other officers and instructed them to improve the cleanliness at the station, especially toilets. He suggested that efforts should be made to encourage group bookings in view of the marriage season.