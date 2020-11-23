TSRS, Sarvail golden jubilee kicks off

It is the first government residential school in the country

The golden jubilee celebrations of Telangana State Residential School, Sarvail were inaugurated by the alumni on the school premises in Yadadri district on Monday. The event was a low-key affair in view of the COVID-19 guidelines and the celebrations will be held year-long.

Former principals V.V.S.N. Rao, Venkat Narsaiah, Acharya and teachers Venkataiah, Annapurna and the present principal, Ananth Reddy lighted the lamp to formally inaugurate the celebrations. The Alumni Association vice-president Mallesham and joint secretary Sanda Vijaya Raju, Sampath Kumar Acharya were among those present.

The teachers recalled how the first government residential school came into existence on November 23, 1971 with the efforts of then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh P.V. Narasimha Rao and Maddi Narayana Reddy, who donated land for the school. The school started to encourage rural talent and had become a symbol of quality education and later the inspiration for setting up Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country by P.V. Narasimha Rao when he was the Union HRD Minister.