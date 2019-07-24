TS govt. appoints IAS officers as in-charge VCs

As the tenure of eight vice-chancellors came to an end on Wednesday, the State government appointed IAS officers as in-charge VCs.

The in-charge VCs include Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar (Osmania University and Mahatma Gandhi University); Commissioner of Commercial Taxes V. Anil Kumar (Potti Sriramulu Telugu University and Telangana University); Principal Secretary, Agriculture, C. Parthasarathi (B.R. Ambedkar Open University); Secretary of IT department Jayesh Ranjan (JNTU-H); Education Secretary B. Janardhan Reddy (Kakatiya University); and Commissioner of Agriculture Rahul Bojja (Palamuru University).

The Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University VC Praveen Rao also completed his term but the government had apparently decided to give extension to him. Sources said that the orders have not been made public so far.