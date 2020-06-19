TS announces ₹5 cr. aid to kin of Santosh Babu

The State government has announced a relief of ₹ 5 crore, a residential plot and a job in its Group I services to the wife of Col Santosh Babu who was killed in the face off with Chinese forces as part of its assistance to the family.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who also promised to visit the bereaved family’s house in Suryapet to handover the assistance, an official release said.

The government would give ₹ 10 lakh each to 19 army men who were killed along with Col Santosh Babu in the Galwan valley.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rao in his observations at the virtual conference organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leaders of all political parties in the country called for framing a ‘war strategy’ against China. It is time for both Central and State govts. to extend helping hand to the martyred army men to instil confidence in the defence forces that the country stood by them in the conflict with China.

He termed the Chinese aggression as an act of provocation to weaken India’s position as an economic force and destabilise a strong government at the Centre.

China and Pakistan were in the habit of creating trouble and an atmosphere of conflict when they were faced with internal problems. China had become unpopular in the eyes of the world .

Mr. Rao attributed the confrontationist attitude of China with India to efforts at finding a permanent solution to Kashmir issue. India had enacted new legislations on Kashmir and spoke decisively on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The Centre had declared in Parliament that Aksai Chin was within Indian territory. India had improved infrastructure in Galwan valley. All this did not go down well with China, he added.