Trump has a strong adherent at TS village

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, may or may not have a strong adherent in his own country, but he does here at Konne village in Janagama district.

Bussa Krishna, a 32-year-old farmer, offers him prayers every day. Earlier, he used to offer prayers to Mr. Trump’s portraits, but now, he has installed Mr. Trump’s statue at his village spending nearly ₹1.3 lakh.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said he first fell in love with Mr. Trump after seeing him taking part in a wrestling match. Later, he started following his fiery speeches. “We rarely see politicians being so ferocious. Mr. Trump’s election speeches made me his biggest fan,” he said.

Immigration laws

Mr. Krishna now wishes that Mr. Trump know of his adoration for him so that he can soften his stand on Indians living in the U.S. As the U.S. government is coming up with stringent laws against migrants, Mr. Krishna fears more harm would come to Indians as they are in large numbers.

“Mr. Trump should know that we Indians as loving people,” he said.