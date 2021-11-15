The TRS Legislature Party meeting will be held on Tuesday. To be chaired by party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the meeting is expected to discuss the Centre’s attitude in the matter of procurement of rice, particularly boiled rice produced in Rabi season. It would also discuss the future course of action to be adopted by the TRS government on the issue. The meeting will be held at TRS headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, at 4 p.m.
TRSLP meet on boiled rice issue today
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
November 15, 2021 23:31 IST
