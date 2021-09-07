‘TRS won’t keep quiet on misinformation’

Party’s response to Cong., BJP will be tit for tat, says TRS working president

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) would give a fitting reply, as “tit for tat”, to the so called national parties every time their leaders make allegations and indulge in misinformation campaign against the Telangana Rashtra Samithigovernment, working president of the party K. T. Rama Rao has said.

Taking a dig, particularly at Congress, he said some leaders, who he said had lived as second grade citizens during the combined Andhra Pradesh in their own party, and also those who were learning politics, were talking nonsense. He sought to know why the national parties had failed to provide even basic needs such as water and power to people of Telangana for 70 years.

Executive meeting

Speaking at an extended executive meeting of the party’s Greater Hyderabad unit here on Tuesday Mr. Rama Rao, who also holds the portfolio of Industries, IT and Municipal Administration in the Cabinet, alleged that the Congress had always conspired against Telangana and the statehood movement. The party had always tried to trample the movement but had to give in to the demand in inevitable circumstances.

From a single soul (KCR) taking off on a journey for the statehood by quitting the Assembly Deputy Speaker post, TRS was an indomitable political force now, Mr. Rama Rao said adding that by having poll alliance with Congress (2004) and TDP (2009) the TRS had made the two parties speak in support of Telangana.

However, the Congress had failed to keep its promise on statehood given in 2004 after its 2009 victory. Later, it had to give in to the demand following massive support to KCR’s fast in support of statehood to Telangana, he said.

“We (TRS) have been observing for the last seven years but have decided now to give fitting reply to every utterance of Congress and BJP leaders. We have readied the armoury to counter the Opposition parties’ attack effectively and efficiently,” the TRS working president said.

On Huzurabad bypolls, Mr. Rama Rao said it was a small election and the local leaders would handle it. He instructed party leaders to complete formation of Basthi, colony and 150 division committees of the party by September 20. He stated that those working hard for the party would be rewarded while filling 500 corporation posts soon.

Stating that training programmes for party ranks would begin soon after Dasara, the TRS working president said the party office of the Greater Hyderabad unit would be constructed at a place convenient to all.