TRS seeks support of elected members of local bodies in Nizamabad

KTR asks them to ensure a big win to the party candidate K. Kavitha in MLC poll

Working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K.T. Rama Rao has urged the electors of Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency in the Legislative Council – elected representatives of rural and urban local bodies – to ensure big win for the party one more time.

Speaking in a virtual meet with the electors on Tuesday, he alleged that some parties were running a misinformation campaign against TRS unable to digest the good work being done by its government. He, however, stated that TRS was strong enough to face such forces including those trying to pursue communal politics.

Stating that Nizamabad had been the strength of TRS since inception of the party, Mr. Rama Rao said the party had started its indomitable journey with a unanimous election in Mothe village of the district about two decades back and hoped that it would continue further. He sought the support of local bodies elected members keeping in mind the good work being done by the government for the last six years on all fronts including the efforts being made to make agriculture remunerative.

He stated that the government was planning special food processing zones in the district to provide value addition to the agricultural produce in the district to ensure better returns to farmers. He noted that TRS had been opposing the new legislations brought in by the Centre recently harming the interests of the farming community. The party was also against the electricity amendment bill that was against providing free power to farmers.

Reminding them about the commitment of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to improve the lives of all sections of the society, Mr. Rama Rao asked MPTC and ZPTC members and councillors and corporators to support TRS candidate K. Kavitha to ensure a big win to the party.