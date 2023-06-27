HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Training of trainers on ‘Safety and Dignity of Sanitation Workers’ held

Programme aims at improving socio-economic standards of sanitation workers

June 27, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day Master Trainers’ Training Programme on ‘Safety and Dignity of Sanitation Workers’ concluded here on Tuesday.

The training of trainers’ programme was conducted by UNICEF Hyderabad field office in association with the district administration. The master trainers in turn will train 4 sanitation workers each in a phased manner.

Collector R. V. Karnan was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. The programme was coordinated by Kishan Swamy, a UNICEF supported consultant, Karimnagar district.

Participants included MEPMA staff, MPOs, panchayat secretaries, municipal environmental engineers, SBM consultants and UNICEF project staff. Officials and staff of various urban local bodies from Karimnagar, Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam and Rangareddy districts were among those who participated.

The programme is aimed at providing better understanding on the occupational hazards of sanitation workers, necessary protective measures at the worksite and possible ways for improving the socio-economic standards of the sanitation workers, according to a press release.

Mr. Karnan handed over certificates to the participants at the valedictory session of the programme held here late Tuesday afternoon.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.