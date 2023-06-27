Training of trainers on ‘Safety and Dignity of Sanitation Workers’ held

June 27, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

A two-day Master Trainers’ Training Programme on ‘Safety and Dignity of Sanitation Workers’ concluded here on Tuesday.

The training of trainers’ programme was conducted by UNICEF Hyderabad field office in association with the district administration. The master trainers in turn will train 4 sanitation workers each in a phased manner.

Collector R. V. Karnan was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. The programme was coordinated by Kishan Swamy, a UNICEF supported consultant, Karimnagar district.

Participants included MEPMA staff, MPOs, panchayat secretaries, municipal environmental engineers, SBM consultants and UNICEF project staff. Officials and staff of various urban local bodies from Karimnagar, Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam and Rangareddy districts were among those who participated.

The programme is aimed at providing better understanding on the occupational hazards of sanitation workers, necessary protective measures at the worksite and possible ways for improving the socio-economic standards of the sanitation workers, according to a press release.

Mr. Karnan handed over certificates to the participants at the valedictory session of the programme held here late Tuesday afternoon.