Traffic restrictions on Jan. 10

People planning to travel through routes which pass from Mir Alam Idgah to Shastripuram on January 10 might find some routes closed for a few hours as All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party would lead a rally around noon against National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and National Population Register (NPR).

The rally which starts from Mir Alam Idgah at around 12.30 p.m., would end early in the evening of Friday at Shastripuram followed by a public meeting. Cyberabad Traffic Police suggested alternative routes for traffic coming from or towards Aramghar Crossroads, Pillar No. 202 Chintalmet turning, Pillar No. 143 Hyderguda X road, Shastripuram and Kings colony turning near Baba Kanta, the turning at Mehfil hotel, Mailardevpally.

Those coming from Shamshabad, Katedan side, would not be allowed towards Bahadurpura and Zoo Park road. The traffic would be diverted towards Mehdipatnam and Chandrayangutta side. The restrictions will be from 12.30 p.m. to 4 p.m.