Traffic restrictions in Cyberabad traffic police limits on May 2

May 02, 2024 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad traffic police has issued traffic advisory in view of the corner meeting and roadshow by the Indian National Congress (INC) on May 2. The roadshow will be on the route from Gudenmet X Road – Chintal – Quthbullapur Municipal Office X Road – Gajularamaram X Road – Shapur Nagar and the corner meeting will be held near Sagar Hotel, Shapur Nagar. The restrictions will be in place from 5 pm – 10pm.

Heavy Vehicles coming from Gandimaisamma towards Balanagar will be diverted at Bahadoor Pally X Road towards Suchitra X Road.

Meanwhile, all vehicles from Jeedimetla towards Balanagar will be diverted at JETL X Road towards Quthbullapur Municipal Y Junction.

The police have also announced restrictions on movement of heavy vehicles coming from Bowenpally/ Kukatpally Road towards Jeedimetla. The traffic will be diverted at Narsapur X Road. In addition, all vehicles coming from Narsapur X Road towards Jeedimetla will be diverted at Gudenmet X Road towards Jeedimetla Bus Depo via Jagadgirigutta.

The traffic from Gudenmet X Road towards Jeedimetla/Bahadoorpally will be diverted at Quthbullapur Municipal Office Y Junction, according to a press release.