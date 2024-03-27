GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic restrictions in Cyberabad on Wednesday for new HC foundation stone laying ceremony 

March 27, 2024 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Long stretches of road in the Cyberabad will have traffic restrictions on Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Telangana High Court in Rajendranagar. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud will lay the stone on March 27.

In view of his visit, traffic coming from Shamshabad and Mehdipatanam will be diverted towards Zoo park, Bahadurpura, while that coming from Katedan will be diverted towards Aramghar and Bahadurpura and will not be allowed on Chandrayangutta road. 

Meanwhile, traffic coming from Shamshabad will be diverted towards Katedan – Durganagar - Aramghar - Zoo park - Mehdipatnam and will not be allowed to Aramghar Junction.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.