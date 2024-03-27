Traffic restrictions in Cyberabad on Wednesday for new HC foundation stone laying ceremony 

March 27, 2024 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

Long stretches of road in the Cyberabad will have traffic restrictions on Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Telangana High Court in Rajendranagar. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud will lay the stone on March 27.

In view of his visit, traffic coming from Shamshabad and Mehdipatanam will be diverted towards Zoo park, Bahadurpura, while that coming from Katedan will be diverted towards Aramghar and Bahadurpura and will not be allowed on Chandrayangutta road.

Meanwhile, traffic coming from Shamshabad will be diverted towards Katedan – Durganagar - Aramghar - Zoo park - Mehdipatnam and will not be allowed to Aramghar Junction.