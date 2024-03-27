GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CJI to lay foundation stone for new HC building

March 27, 2024 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud will lay foundation stone for the construction of the new building of High Court at Rajendranagar, Hyderabad on Wednesday. Supreme Court judges and Chief Justice of Telangana HC Alok Aradhe would be present at the ceremony to be held at 5.30 p.m.

Nearly three months ago, the issue of construction of a new building for the HC came for discussion between the Chief Justice and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Eventually, the government allocated 100 acres at Rajendranagar for new HC building.

