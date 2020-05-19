Hyderabad

Traffic flow picks up in city

Repeated honking and minor traffic jam at junctions returned to Hyderabad on Tuesday.

With the near complete lifting of restrictions on vehicular movement, the city roads that were almost deserted for the past 58 days started bustling with traffic from morning. However, by noon the volume of vehicles dipped.

“Taxis and autorickshaws plied but not in their usual large numbers. Maybe their volume would go up in the next few days triggering traffic congestion,” say the traffic police. RTC buses, main public transportation in the city, still keeping off the road made traffic flow look thin on trunk routes.

Pattern of traffic flow was not uniform in all parts of the city. “In Madhapur and surrounding localities, number of vehicles plying on roads went up. But no traffic jams were reported,” Madhapur Traffic ACP A Chandrashekhar said.

With the government announcing relaxations on vehicular movement the previous nights, barricades on roads were taken off at several places to facilitate free flow of traffic. Since night curfew (from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) is still in force, barricading at important intersections was not completely removed.

By evening, vehicle movement dwindled apparently due to curbs on vehicle movement after 7 p.m. Traffic police anticipate that in the next few days, traffic volume would go up. With city bus services and educational institutions remaining closed, considerable number of vehicles did not join traffic.

