HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic curbs for Sadar Utsav at Narayanguda 

The event is scheduled at YMCA, Narayanaguda, from 7 p.m. on Tuesday till 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

November 14, 2023 07:03 am | Updated 07:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Yadav community members participate with buffaloes in the Sadar festival at Khairatabad in Hyderabad on Monday.

Yadav community members participate with buffaloes in the Sadar festival at Khairatabad in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Traffic congestion is expected in the surroundings of Narayanaguda in view of the Sadar Utsav mela, a buffalo carnival by members of Yadava community on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled at YMCA, Narayanaguda, from 7 p.m. on Tuesday till 3 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the police, traffic will not be allowed from Kachiguda crossoads towards YMCA, Narayanaguda and will be diverted towards Tourist Hotel.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed from Vittalwadi crossoads towards YMCA and it will be diverted towards Ramkote crossoads at Bhavan’s New Science College, King Koti Road. Traffic will not be allowed from Street No. 8 and will be diverted towards Barkatpura at Reddy College.

Traffic will not be allowed from Old Barkatpura Post Office towards YMCA and will be diverted either towards Crown Café or Baghlingampally.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed from the Old Excise Office lane towards YMCA and will be diverted towards Vittalwadi.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed from Barkatpura Chaman towards YMCA and will be diverted towards Barkatpura crossoads or towards Tourist Hotel.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed from Brilliant Grammar School (Near Narayanaguda Flyover) towards Reddy College. It will be diverted towards Narayanaguda crossoads.

RTC buses from Secunderabad and Kothi will ply on diverted routes such as Barkatpura, Bagh Lingampally, VST and RTC crossoads. The police have designated visitors’ parking areas at Shanti Theatre, Reddy College, Melkote Park, and Deepak Theatre.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.