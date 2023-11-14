Traffic curbs for Sadar Utsav at Narayanguda 

November 14, 2023 07:03 am | Updated 07:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Traffic congestion is expected in the surroundings of Narayanaguda in view of the Sadar Utsav mela, a buffalo carnival by members of Yadava community on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled at YMCA, Narayanaguda, from 7 p.m. on Tuesday till 3 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the police, traffic will not be allowed from Kachiguda crossoads towards YMCA, Narayanaguda and will be diverted towards Tourist Hotel.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed from Vittalwadi crossoads towards YMCA and it will be diverted towards Ramkote crossoads at Bhavan’s New Science College, King Koti Road. Traffic will not be allowed from Street No. 8 and will be diverted towards Barkatpura at Reddy College.

Traffic will not be allowed from Old Barkatpura Post Office towards YMCA and will be diverted either towards Crown Café or Baghlingampally.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed from the Old Excise Office lane towards YMCA and will be diverted towards Vittalwadi.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed from Barkatpura Chaman towards YMCA and will be diverted towards Barkatpura crossoads or towards Tourist Hotel.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed from Brilliant Grammar School (Near Narayanaguda Flyover) towards Reddy College. It will be diverted towards Narayanaguda crossoads.

RTC buses from Secunderabad and Kothi will ply on diverted routes such as Barkatpura, Bagh Lingampally, VST and RTC crossoads. The police have designated visitors’ parking areas at Shanti Theatre, Reddy College, Melkote Park, and Deepak Theatre.