Tiger in Adilabad: Forest dept. issues advisory to people

October 26, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - ADILABAD

After noticing the movement of a tiger in the catchments of the Penganga river in Tamsi and Bheempur mandals of Adilabad district over the past few days, the Forest department has issued an advisory to people living in villages near the forest areas, suggesting precautionary measures to prevent human-tiger conflict.

The tiger regularly visits the forest areas of Tamsi and Bheempur mandals after crossing the Penganga river along the Telangana-Maharashtra border and stays in the area for a few days, according to a Forest department press release, which called for calm.

The villagers residing near the forest areas have been advised to follow certain standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as avoiding routes through the forest areas and moving in 8-10 member groups while heading to agricultural fields amid drum beats and whistles.

Herders should go in groups and refrain from taking the cattle deep inside the forest for grazing. They should take the cattle for grazing after 9 a.m. and return to their villages by 4 p.m., the advisory read.

The villagers have been requested to immediately inform the forest department If any cattle kill happens. This will also help the quick release of the compensation. Strict action will be taken under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 against those who lay traps/nets/electric wires and cause harm to the tiger, the press release added.